The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Inc. - Mount Clemens
140 South Main Street
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
586-463-0098
Resources
More Obituaries for Stacey Rankin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stacey E. Rankin Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stacey E. Rankin Jr. Obituary
Mr. Stacey E. Rankin, Jr. age 93 of Mount Clemens, died Saturday, July 27, 2019. Born February 7, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Stacey E. and Martha F. Gensheimer Rankin, Sr. Veteran US Navy, retired from Consumer Energy. Survived by wife Lorraine, children Karen Hanly, Jennifer (Rufus) Jones, four grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, brother Robert Rankin and sister Victoria Hebert. Preceded in death by granddaughter Samantha Sample, sister Dorothy Bistolas, brother Henry Rankin. Visitation Friday, August 2, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. in the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 S. Main, Mount Clemens. Funeral with Military Honors Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2 pm (visiting from 11 a.m. until time of service) in the funeral home. Private entombment Christian Memorial Cemetery, Rochester Hill, MI. Contributions to . View full obituary at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stacey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Inc. - Mount Clemens
Download Now