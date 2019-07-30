|
Mr. Stacey E. Rankin, Jr. age 93 of Mount Clemens, died Saturday, July 27, 2019. Born February 7, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Stacey E. and Martha F. Gensheimer Rankin, Sr. Veteran US Navy, retired from Consumer Energy. Survived by wife Lorraine, children Karen Hanly, Jennifer (Rufus) Jones, four grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, brother Robert Rankin and sister Victoria Hebert. Preceded in death by granddaughter Samantha Sample, sister Dorothy Bistolas, brother Henry Rankin. Visitation Friday, August 2, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. in the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 S. Main, Mount Clemens. Funeral with Military Honors Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2 pm (visiting from 11 a.m. until time of service) in the funeral home. Private entombment Christian Memorial Cemetery, Rochester Hill, MI. Contributions to . View full obituary at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 31, 2019