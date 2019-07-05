|
|
Stanley J. Urban Jr., of Commerce Township, fought and eventually lost his long courageous battle against Mesothelioma caused by exposure to asbestos on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the age of 68. He was born April 17, 1951 in Detroit to the late Stanley and Anne (Moskal) Urban. Survived by his wife of 42 years, Janet (Lopez) Urban and their children Trey and Katy Urban all of Commerce Township. Brother of Constance Urban of Novi and nephew, Andrew. Stan was an Instructor of Automotive Technology for over 32 years at Macomb Community College and had a real passion for high performance automobiles. He received his Masters in education from MSU, was an avid Spartan fan and especially liked baseball. He even got the opportunity to tour across the country to experience games in his favorite baseball stadiums. He was deeply invested in his children lives and cared about people indiscriminately. His honesty and fairness to a fault and especially his humor will be greatly missed by all. A Mass of Resurrection will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. from Our Lady of Refuge Parish, 3700 Commerce Rd, Orchard Lake, Michigan 48324. Visitation from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Memorial contributions are suggested to U of D Jesuit High School and Academy or Mercy High School. Arrangements by MacDonald’s Funeral Home of Howell (517-546-2800). Please sign the family’s online guestbook at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 7, 2019