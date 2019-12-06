|
Age 80, of Macomb, Michigan, passed away on December 3. He was born on July 8, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan, son of Stanley and Agnes (Mikonowicz) Mikolajczak. Married to Carol Schellenberg in 1964, they spent 55 wonderful years together. Stanley served in the Michigan Army National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserve. He graduated from St. Bernard High School and attended the University of Detroit and Wayne State University. He joined General Motors Acceptance Corp. in 1965 and during his 34 years of service held management positions in Detroit, Omaha, Oklahoma City, Syracuse and Chicago before retiring in 1999. After retirement he and Carol moved to Tellico Village in Tennessee, where he was an active member of the GM Club of Tellico Village. In 2013 Carol and Stan moved back to Michigan to be close to family. Stanley is survived by his wife, Carol; sons, Jeffery (Desiree) and Randy (Susan). Proud grandfather of Amanda and Patrick. Also survived by sister, Marilynn Christofis, four nephews and one niece. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 8, 2019