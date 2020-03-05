The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
(586) 775-2424
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
6:30 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
View Map
Interment
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:30 AM
The National Cemetery of the Great Lakes
Holly, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Miller


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley Miller Obituary
Stanley Eugene Miller, age 91 of Saint Clair Shores, Michigan passed away on March 1, 2020. He was born on October 21, 1928, to the proud parents of Harvey Earl and Bertha S. Miller. Stanley is survived by his beloved wife, Lahoma Riddle Miller. They have been married for 65 years. He has one surviving sister, Emily E. Smith, Cumberland, Md. Stanley was preceded in death by his siblings Herbert, Alma, Audrey, Jacob, John and Lois. Stanley will be missed by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. After serving as a paratrooper in the US Army, Stanley worked for Bower Roller Bearing/Federal Mogul as an Industrial Engineer for over 39 years. He was active in Masonic organizations, having held positions in the Moslem Shrine and was a Past Worshipful Master of Jefferson Lodge #553 Free Masons. The Order of the Eastern Star of Michigan, Jefferson Chapter #489 was important to Stanley and he was a Past Worthy Patron. Stanley enjoyed bowling, golf, and boating, but most loved being with Lahoma, family and friends. Well wishers will be received on Saturday March 7, 2020, from 4:00 pm-8:00 pm at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, Michigan, 408081. An Eastern Star service will be held at 6:30 pm, and will be followed by a Shrine and Masonic service. Final interment will be at 9:30 am on Monday, March 9, 2020, at The National Cemetery of the Great Lakes, Holly, Michigan. Memorials in memory of Stanley may be directed to the Masons or the Shriners
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaul Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -