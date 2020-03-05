|
Stanley Eugene Miller, age 91 of Saint Clair Shores, Michigan passed away on March 1, 2020. He was born on October 21, 1928, to the proud parents of Harvey Earl and Bertha S. Miller. Stanley is survived by his beloved wife, Lahoma Riddle Miller. They have been married for 65 years. He has one surviving sister, Emily E. Smith, Cumberland, Md. Stanley was preceded in death by his siblings Herbert, Alma, Audrey, Jacob, John and Lois. Stanley will be missed by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. After serving as a paratrooper in the US Army, Stanley worked for Bower Roller Bearing/Federal Mogul as an Industrial Engineer for over 39 years. He was active in Masonic organizations, having held positions in the Moslem Shrine and was a Past Worshipful Master of Jefferson Lodge #553 Free Masons. The Order of the Eastern Star of Michigan, Jefferson Chapter #489 was important to Stanley and he was a Past Worthy Patron. Stanley enjoyed bowling, golf, and boating, but most loved being with Lahoma, family and friends. Well wishers will be received on Saturday March 7, 2020, from 4:00 pm-8:00 pm at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, Michigan, 408081. An Eastern Star service will be held at 6:30 pm, and will be followed by a Shrine and Masonic service. Final interment will be at 9:30 am on Monday, March 9, 2020, at The National Cemetery of the Great Lakes, Holly, Michigan. Memorials in memory of Stanley may be directed to the Masons or the Shriners
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 6, 2020