The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
586-532-8600
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
18201 Romeo Plank Rd. (Corner of 23 Mile Rd.)
Macomb Twp., MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
18201 Romeo Plank Rd. (Corner of 23 Mile Rd.)
Macomb Twp., MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Pluszczynski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Pluszczynski


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley Pluszczynski Obituary
Beloved husband of the late Loretta for 65 loving years. Loving father and hero of Mary (Mark) Makoski, Ronald, Beth, Jeffrey (Carolina) Pluszczynski and the late Stanley Robert (Jeanette Oliva) Pluszczynski. Proud grandfather of Robert (Jamie), Bradley (Melissa) Jeffrey Paul (Johanna), Marissa (Brian) Cherry, Mark, Ronald, Michael, Maria and Gabriella and proud great grandfather of Isabella, Brendan, Dominic, Jacob, Connor and Victoria and the late Christian. Dear brother-in-law of Alice Amaya, Frances Tyler, Catherine Cavazos. Stanley was predeceased by his 3 sisters and 7 brothers. Dear uncle of several nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday from 2-8 p.m. with an evening Rosary service at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (N. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Instate Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until a 10 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 18201 Romeo Plank Rd. (Corner of 23 Mile Rd.) Macomb Twp. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now