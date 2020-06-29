Stanley R. Gozdor
Resident of Washington Township, died peacefully on June 28, 2020. He was 83 years of age. Loving and devoted husband of 53 years to Joyce; dearest father of Dawn (Kirt) Hunt and Timothy Gozdor; cherished grandfather of Joshua Tyler and Emily Claire Gozdor; beloved brother of Joseph (Joan) Gozdor and the late Christine Wyns; dear uncle to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and by many close friends. A Service will be held at St. Peter Lutheran Church of Macomb on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 11am with visitation starting at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be addressed to St. Peter Lutheran Church Giving Tree/ Bell Choir. Share memories with family at faulmannwalsh.com

Published in The Macomb Daily from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home - Fraser
32814 Utica Road
Fraser, MI 48026
(586) 293-3390
