Stanley Swierczynski Obituary
Stanley J. "Staus" Swierczysnki, 84, a lifetime Roseville resident, passed away on April 14, 2020. Staus is survived by his wife, M. Suzie and children, Robert (Anita) Gillespie, Daniel (Janet) Gillespie, Sheryl (Gerald) Ehrke, Joseph (Carla) Swierczysnki and Susan McWherter. Stanley is also survived by his sister, Elizabeth, eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter, Juile Gillespie; his parents; seven sisters and one brother. Funeral services were held privately.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 3, 2020
