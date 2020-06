Or Copy this URL to Share

Stefani Ostrowski, age 94 of Waterford and Macomb Township, died on Mother’s day, May 10, 2020. She was born February 19, 1926, bride of Frank Ostrowski, mother to John and Christine, 3 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Although her loss will be felt forever, the memories she leaves behind will never be forgotten.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store