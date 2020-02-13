|
Stephany Luszczak, 89, died peacefully on February 11 in Montara, California. Dear mother of Kathy (Noel) Kelly, loving grandmother of Stephany (Ian) Wilkes and Nicholas Filimon. She was predeceased by her husband, Bob, in 2014. Originally from Toledo, Stephany and Bob moved to Michigan in the 1960's and she began her career at Macomb County Community College. Stephany completed her Bachelor's Degree while working there and was Assistant to the President, Al Lorenzo, at the time of her retirement in 1992. She would want us to say hello to her SWOMs – you know who you are ladies! Following retirement, Stephany volunteered for Karmanos Cancer Institute and at St Martin De Porres Church. Stephany and Bob enjoyed their cottage in Traverse City, traveling throughout Europe with Kathy and Noel and most of all their grandchildren. Stephany moved to California in 2017 living near her granddaughter who cared for her until her death. Private funeral arrangements have taken place in California. Donations to St Jude Hospital.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 14, 2020