Stephen G. Baldridge of Brighton, Michigan passed from this life on May 17, 2020, at the age of 77 after a battle with cancer. Stephen was the beloved husband of Elaine, and the loving father of Christian, Carrie (Justin) Stefano and former daughter-in-law Varsha Baldridge. He was the cherished grandfather of Ria Baldridge, Leeam Baldridge, Adriana Stefano and Austin Stefano. Stephen was the dear brother of Nancy Wrosch and Michael (Nanci) Baldridge. He will lie instate at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 711 Rickett Rd., until the time of his Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Please note, due to the current Covid-19 Guidelines, this will be attended by a limited number of Family Members. All other family and friends are invited to join Steve's Funeral by going to stevebaldridge.com to Live Stream the service. In lieu of sending Flowers, please consider a Donation to St. Patrick's Catholic Church at the link above. Steve was born in Detroit, Michigan to Fred and Doris Baldridge. He grew up in Madison Heights, Michigan where he graduated from Lamphere High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. While in the Army, he earned a G.I. bill that allowed him to attend Wayne State University where he earned a Master’s Degree in Business (MBA) and met his wife Elaine. He went on to become a Home Builder for many years as well as a U.S. Rural Mail Carrier. He moved out to Brighton in the mid-70’s where he raised his family. He enjoyed camping, the outdoors and family vacations. Steve and Elaine also enjoyed 10 wonderful years at The Palms Condominium Community in Fort Myers Beach, Florida during the Winter Seasons, where they had many great new friends and enjoyed many special memories togethers. Anyone who knew Steve found him to be a very amiable, honest, loyal and honorable person. He was a tremendous role model for many people and will be deeply missed.
Published in The Macomb Daily from May 19 to May 20, 2020.