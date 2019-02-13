Buckley, Steve passed away February 7, 2019, at The Denver Hospice Inpatient Care Center. He was 57. Steve was born in Decatur, Illinois, to Shirley Johnson Buckley and Daniel Buckley Jr. MD. He was the youngest of six children. Steve attended Southern Illinois University before joining the United States Marine Corps. He settled in Mt. Clemens, Michigan, where he was a contractor and landscaper and a longtime member of the Eagles Aerie 1269. Steve took great pride in his work, but he was most proud of his brotherhood in the Marines as well as his 20 years of sobriety. Steve's indomitable spirit and positive attitude, and his gratitude for every moment of every day, have been an inspiration to his family, friends, and healthcare providers. He will be sorely missed. Steve was preceded in death by his mother and father and brother, Dan. He is survived by his sisters, many good friends, nieces, nephews, numerous cousins and his aunts and uncle. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the tireless men and women at the Denver and Detroit VA hospitals as well as The Denver Hospice Inpatient Care Center. Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary