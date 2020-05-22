Steven J. Timko, passed away May 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joan for 61 yrs; loving father of the late Steven, Sharon Mayone (David Moss), Sandra and Scott; dearest grandfather of Sidney Hornak (Tim) and Joseph Mayone. Predeceased by sister Ann Rudzewicz; brother John Timko; brothers-in-law Chet Rudzewicz, Richard Marks, and Jerry Taylor; sisters-in-law Gale Timko, Marion Marks and Connie Taylor; son-in-law Chris Mayone. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Disabled American Veterans or the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Funeral Mass Thursday, May 28 at St. Mary Our Lady Queen of Families in Center Line, Michigan at 11 a.m. with an instate beginning at 9 a.m. Masks required in Church. Please respect social distancing. Please share memories at:



