Sgt. Steven Splan, age 46, passed away on August 2, 2020. He was born on January 30, 1974 in Detroit, Michigan. Steven went on to graduate from Troy High School, class of ’92. From high school, Steven went on to join the Troy Fire Department, station 6, until 2005. He then joined the Bloomfield Hills Department of Public Safety, serving for 15 years. Steven adored his family and friends; he was just known for his love of people. Steven also had a passion for golf, woodworking, and music. He also enjoyed home remodeling, it was something he and his wife, Sara, enjoyed doing together. Steven leaves behind his wife, Sara Ann Splan (nee Jenkinson); his children, Megan Splan, Emily Splan, Elizabeth Splan, and Meredith Splan; his mother, Donna Conrad; his mother and father-in-law, Terence and Melinda Jenkinson; his sister, Stacy (Scott) Ritchie; his brother-in-law, Daniel (Renee) Jenkinson; his aunt and uncles, Barbara (Jim) Kunnath, Sue (Rick) Romain, Jim (Debbie) Conrad, Barbara (Peter) Korte, Melissa Kotynya, David Bekker, Timothy (Sharon) Jenkinson, and Thomas (Joyce) Jenkinson; his nieces and nephews, Ian Ritchie, Hailey Ritchie, Makenna Ritchie, Ethan Jenkinson, Audrey Jenkinson, Aidan Jenkinson, and Evelyn Jenkinson; and his grandmother-in-law, Mary Bekker. He was preceded in passing by his father, George Conrad; his uncle-in-law, David Kotynya; and aunt-in-law, Regina McGuire. Visitation will be held for Steven on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 2-7 PM at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1400 Inglewood Ave, Rochester, MI. Funeral Mass will be Friday, August 7, 2020, at 12 NOON, In-State at 11 AM, at St. Andrew Catholic Church. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed at 12 NOON, you can access the service at: https://youtu.be/Nk21yCU4aqs. Interment will be at Guardian Angel Cemetery. For more information, please visit

