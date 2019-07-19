|
Salters, Stewart John, age 89 of New Haven, passed away July 11, 2019. Surviving are his daughters, Kimi (John) Badalamento and Darlene (Mark) Socia; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Joseph (Elaine) Salters and Patricia E. Salters. Stewart was predeceased by his wife, Janet; daughters, Rhonda and Rene, and sister, Mona Schultz. A celebration of life service will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at the V.F.W. Post No.7573, 35011-23 Mile Road, New Baltimore from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 21, 2019