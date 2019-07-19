Home

More Obituaries for Stewart SALTERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stewart John SALTERS

Stewart John SALTERS Obituary
Salters, Stewart John, age 89 of New Haven, passed away July 11, 2019. Surviving are his daughters, Kimi (John) Badalamento and Darlene (Mark) Socia; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Joseph (Elaine) Salters and Patricia E. Salters. Stewart was predeceased by his wife, Janet; daughters, Rhonda and Rene, and sister, Mona Schultz. A celebration of life service will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at the V.F.W. Post No.7573, 35011-23 Mile Road, New Baltimore from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 21, 2019
