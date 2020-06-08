Stuart Duane Swan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stuart's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stuart Swan of Mt. Clemens - 2/14/1957-06/05/2020. Born to Dolores (Moore, Swan) Norquist of Detroit and Jack G. Swan He spent his final days spoiling his kids and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, sister Grace, brother Jack and his son Nicholas Swan. He is survived by: his son, Alexander Swan (Amber VanAssche) and his daughter, Veronica Shafferman. 5 grandsons Travis, Alex Jr, Chase, Rodney, and Liam, 1 granddaughter Leesa Grace, 2 nephews, 1 neice and his caregiver. Remains were cremated by generations funeral home and Celebration of life ceremony will be held at a future time. Donations can be made "in memory of Nicholas and Stuart Swan" to the National Kidney Foundation or the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Generations Funeral & Cremation Services
29550 Grand River Ave.
Farmington Hills, MI 48336
(248) 426-9200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved