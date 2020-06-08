Stuart Swan of Mt. Clemens - 2/14/1957-06/05/2020. Born to Dolores (Moore, Swan) Norquist of Detroit and Jack G. Swan He spent his final days spoiling his kids and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, sister Grace, brother Jack and his son Nicholas Swan. He is survived by: his son, Alexander Swan (Amber VanAssche) and his daughter, Veronica Shafferman. 5 grandsons Travis, Alex Jr, Chase, Rodney, and Liam, 1 granddaughter Leesa Grace, 2 nephews, 1 neice and his caregiver. Remains were cremated by generations funeral home and Celebration of life ceremony will be held at a future time. Donations can be made "in memory of Nicholas and Stuart Swan" to the National Kidney Foundation or the American Cancer Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.