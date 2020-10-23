Sue A. Gendernalik, of Chesterfield passed away on October 23, 2020 at the age of 99 years and 271 days. Sue was born on January 26, 1921 in Water Valley, Kentucky to Boyd and Allie Aydelott. On May 18, 1946 Sue married Edward J. Gendernalik. Sue was the first woman Chemist hired by the Ethel Corporation. She worked there for many years. Sue was a member of St. Mary Queen of Creation Church. She loved playing tag with her nieces and nephews and she enjoyed making fudge and candy. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving aunt to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Memorials may be made to the Piarist School, 7279 State Rt. 321, Box 369, Hager Hill, Kentucky 41222. Private burial with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore. gendernalikfh.com