|
|
Sue Ellen Scherer, age 76 formerly of Mt. Clemens, died Sunday, September 29, 2019. A Registered Nurse, Sue Ellen was the Homecare Coordinator for Macomb Family Services, Services Coordinator at Schoenherr Towers, and attended St. Peters Catholic Church. She is survived by three daughters, Monica (Michael) Rhodes, Paula Mazzio, and Ellen (Sam) Warner; seven grandchildren, Harry and Florence Rhodes, Amanda (Jay) DeSantis, Brittany Mazzio, Eve, Louis, and Kenny Warner; a sister; four brothers, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Scherer in 2001. Funeral services were held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Edward Catholic Church in Mendon. Condolences and memories may be shared at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 13, 2019