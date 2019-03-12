|
|
Fanelli, Suzanne K. "Sue" (nee Whitton), March 11, 2019 of St. Clair Shores. Loving wife of the late Ralph. Dear mother of Joe (Gina), Patricia, Michael (Cathy), Ralph (Kate) and Mary (Martin) Frania. Beloved grandmother of Regina, Monica, Meagan, Anna, Allison, Leah and Thomas. Sister of Donald (Connie) and Raymond "Tony" (Carol). She was predeceased by her siblings, Giles (Pat), Marilyn (Bob) and Joe. Visitation Friday 2-9 PM at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack, Grosse Pointe Woods. In state Saturday 11:30 AM at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 21620 Greater Mack, St. Clair Shores until her funeral Mass at 12 Noon. Share a memory at ahpeters.com.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 13, 2019