Susan L. Petrella “Susie Tupperware”, age 71, passed October 30, 2020. Loving wife of Tony Petrella. Beloved mother of Tony Thomas and Natalie (Wally) Mona. Cherished grandmother of Nuriya, Anthony, Giavanna, Carmella, and Michael. Dear sister of Patricia Mazzie. Visitation Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 4-9 p.m. at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes Rd, Clinton Township. Visit:



