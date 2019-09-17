The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Susan M. Marcoux, age 62, passed away September 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Gerard “Jerry”; loving mother of Michelle and Meggan; proud Grammy of Nathan and Christina. Susan is also survived by her twin sister Jan (Paul) Doke and brother Richard (Margaret) Laney; nephews Paul II and Eric (Kamron), and great niece Brooklyn. She is preceded in death by her parents Roberta and Richard Laney, as well as her two cats BooBoo and Milo and her dog Ellie. Visitation will be Thursday, September 19, 2019, 2:00pm to 9:00pm at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Rd., Clinton Twp. Funeral service will be Friday, September 20, 2019, 10:00am instate until the time of service at 11:00am at Ascension Lutheran Church, 23401 23 Mile Rd., Macomb. Graveside service immediately following at Clinton Grove Cemetery, Clinton Twp. In lieu of flowers please give in memory of Susan to Ascension Lutheran Church.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 18, 2019
