Susan Mary Frank Otte, 67, passed away June 11, 2020 in Florida. She is survived by her daughter, Victoria and sisters, Tracy McCarthy, Diana Carnahan, and Leslie Spencer. Susan was predeceased by her husband William Otte, parents Charles and Marilyn Frank, and brother, Steven Frank. Susan graduated from LCHS and Trinity University. She worked at Warren Woods Enterprise H.S. and for Heartland County Workforce. She ran her online business Suzy Precious. No memorial is scheduled at this time. In lieu of cards, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Bluewater Hospice.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.