Suzanne Teninty, age 77, of St. Clair Shores passed away on May 25, 2019, in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. She was born on December 23, 1941, to the proud parents of Stephen and Martha Paruszkiewicz. Suzanne is the loving wife to the late Richard E. Chaperon. She is the beloved mother to Ruth (Robert) Burns. Suzanne was very active throughout her life. She was a long time member of Our Lady of Hope Parish and St. Judes where she sang in the choir and was a volunteer Eucharistic Minister and lector. Suzanne also volunteered her time with Hospice and Reach to Recovery. Suzanne will be missed by many family and friends. Suzanne will lie In-State on Monday June 3, 2019, beginning at 9:30 am, until time of Mass at 10:00 am, at Our Lady of Hope Parish 28301 Little Mack Ave., St. Clair Shores, Michigan 48081. Family will receive friends on Sunday June 2, 2019, from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, with a Rosary at 7:00 pm, at Kaul Funeral Home 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, Michigan 48081. Memorial donation can be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 1, 2019