Sylvia Faith Kruk, born July 24, 1937 in Warren, passed away on March 30, 2020 in Clinton Twp. at the age of 82. Faith is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 63 years, Ron, children; Jeff (Darlene), Lori (Jeff), John (Mary), 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, her dear siblings; Herbert (Edie) Ross and Marilyn (Daniel) Schmuck. She was preceded in death by her son; Ron Jr. (Kathy) Kruk. Although Faith graduated from Sweetest Heart of Mary Catholic School with honors and earned several degrees from Walsh College, she mostly enjoyed spending time with her grand and great-grandchildren. There will be a Funeral Mass Friday, July 24, 2020, 10 am at St. Lawrence Church 44633 Utica Rd. (south of M-59). Inurnment her ashes at Resurrection Cemetery at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family @ www.wasikfuneralhome.com