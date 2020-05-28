Sylvia J. Godard
Godard, Sylvia J., age 94, died May 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert Sr. Dearest mother of Robert Jr., Nancy (Robert) Bogart, John (Marilyn), Bernadette, Martin, and the late Kristine. Loving grandmother of 9, and great-grandmother of 13. Cherished sister of Agnes, and preceded in death by 6 other siblings. A Memorial Mass will be held following the All Clear announcement of the Covid Crisis. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com

Published in The Macomb Daily from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
