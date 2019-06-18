|
|
June 16, 2019 Age 57 Beloved wife of Steven. Loving mother of Megan (Alex) Frankfort and Patrick Mulrenin. Dear sister of Robert (Pat) Wenzel and the late Udo Wenzel and the late Werner Wenzel. Dear sister in law of Barbara Wenzel. Loving aunt to several nieces and nephews. Sylvia was a beloved teacher at Notre Dame Prep and Notre Dame Harper Woods High Schools. Visitation Thursday 2-9 PM with a 7 PM Scripture Service at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Rd.), Shelby Twp. Instate Friday 9:30 AM until 10 AM Funeral Mass at St. Lawrence Catholic Church 44633 Utica Road (s. of M-59), Utica. Expressions of sympaty may be shared at
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 19, 2019