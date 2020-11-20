1/1
Sylvia Venet
Venet, Sylvia Arlene. Age 93 formerly of St. Clair Shores, passed away peacefully on November 16, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of John (currently waiting for her on the dance floor in heaven). Loving mother of Chris (Marsha), Gary Sr. (Cathy), Julie (Michael) Russo and Rick (Robin). Dearest grandmother of 9. Dearest great grandmother of 18. Dear sister to Mary (Jerry) Baker and dear sister-in-law to the late Dr. A. J. Venet and Frances Venet. A memorial gathering and service to celebrate Sylvia's life will be held in the Spring of 2021. Please share a memory at

Published in The Macomb Daily from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
