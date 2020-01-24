The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Services
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
(586) 997-3838
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
Prayer Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
7:00 PM
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church
Ryan Road, 1 blk S. of 11 Mile
Warren, MI
Terence J. Bogusz Obituary
Bogusz, Terence J., age 70. Beloved Husband of the late Dolores. Loving Father of Terence A. (Katherine), Thomas, Timothy (Rachel), Tami (Daniel) Leija & Tina (Scott) Keen. Loving Grandfather of 12. Dear Brother of Larry (Pat), Gary (Pam), Elaine (Frank) Yager and Marlene (Dave) Ciuffoletti. Also survived by many loving family members and friends. Visitation Monday 1-9 p.m. at the Sterling Hts. Chapel of the E. J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, 3801 18 Mile Rd (NW corner of 18 and Ryan). Parish prayers 7 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 10 a.m. Mass at St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church (Ryan Road, 1 blk S. of 11 Mile) in Warren. Family would appreciate memorials to the Michigan Auto Racing Fan Club – Randall Ginter Memorial Injured Drivers Fund.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Jan. 26, 2020
