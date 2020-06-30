Terrence Theuninck
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Terrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
73, of Armada, died June 27, 2020. Born June 7, 1947, in Mt. Clemens, the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Golden) Theuninck. Survived by his daughters, Shari (Bill) Urbanowicz, Kristie (Michael) Caballa, and Sarah (Tim) Darling; five grandchildren, Lily, Justin, Austin, Jacob, and Alex; and sister Eileen Theuninck. He was preceded in death by his sisters, MaryJoe Verellen and Mary Clare Borghi. Visit Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 2:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. July 6, at Christian Memorial Gardens West Cemetery, Rochester.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaatz Funeral Directors
71235 Memphis Ridge Road
Richmond, MI 48062
(586) 727-3434
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved