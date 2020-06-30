Terrence Theuninck

73, of Armada, died June 27, 2020. Born June 7, 1947, in Mt. Clemens, the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Golden) Theuninck. Survived by his daughters, Shari (Bill) Urbanowicz, Kristie (Michael) Caballa, and Sarah (Tim) Darling; five grandchildren, Lily, Justin, Austin, Jacob, and Alex; and sister Eileen Theuninck. He was preceded in death by his sisters, MaryJoe Verellen and Mary Clare Borghi. Visit Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 2:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. July 6, at Christian Memorial Gardens West Cemetery, Rochester.



