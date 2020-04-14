|
Tonkoshkur, Theodore V. Jr.“Ted” – Age 62- April 11, 2020– Beloved husband of Mary Lee. Loving father of Barry “BJ” Jr. (Chrissy) Tombrella, Gina Coschino, and Christopher (Jessica) Tombrella. Devoted Papa of Barry III, Nicolette, Joey, and Izzie. Brother of Robert (Denise) Tonkoshkur, Robin (the late Bill) Wasilevsky-Johnson, and Theresa Martin. Brother in law of Dan (Kathy) Van Lacken, Mark (Kim) Van Lacken, Kathy Mae (Dave) Hoepner, Rose Marie Babel, the late Anne Louise (Tom) Van Fleteren, and the late Henry “Butch” (the late JoAnn) Van Lacken. He is also survived by his many nieces, nephews and his fur-babies Daisy & Duke. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd). Please share memories at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 18, 2020