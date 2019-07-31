The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Therese M. Fletcher

Therese M. Fletcher Obituary
Therese M. Fletcher, age 55 of New Baltimore passed away July 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Allen. Dear mother of Allen Jr. (Addy), Matthew (Rachel), Nicholas and Anthony. Loving grandmother of Allen III, Anderson and Alice. Dear daughter of Michael DeMattei and the late Alice DeMattei. Dear sister of Michael (Crystal) DeMattei, Jr., Jim DeMattei, Steve (June) DeMattei and the late Michelle Furno. Visitation 2 - 8 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Instate 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. Mass, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Mary Queen of Creation Church, 50931 Maria, New Baltimore. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the New Baltimore Lions Crapeau Creek Park. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 1, 2019
