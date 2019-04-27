The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Therese M. Schwartz

Therese M. Schwartz Obituary
Age 57, April 25, 2019. Beloved youngest daughter of the late Frank and Anne Schwartz. Loving sister of Mary Maher (Drake), Conrad (Andrea), Joseph (Sharon), Suzanne Schley (Michael), Michael (Cathy), and the late Sally Lovie (David), Kathleen Ciccarelli (Ronald), Gerard, and Anne Marie. Proud aunt of 22 nieces and nephews and 24 great-nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her nephew, Stephen Maher. Visitation Thursday 4-9 pm at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road at Masonic, Warren. Rosary 7:00 pm. Instate Friday 10:00 am until time of Funeral Mass 10:30 am at St. Pio of Pietrelcina, 18720 Thirteen Mile Road, Roseville, MI 48066. She will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Pio of Pietrelcina Catholic Church would be appreciated.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 28, 2019
