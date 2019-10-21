|
Tom Tessmer passed away on Saturday, October 19 in Mt. Clemens at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Mary. Dear father of Debbie (Jerry) Scully, Diane (Mark) Scully, Tom Tessmer, and Tammy (David) Goike. Loved grandfather of nine grandchildren and four great- children. Brother of Beverly Bridgeman and James. He is preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Aldine and brother Robert. Tom was born on June 3, 1937 in Mt. Clemens, MI. He graduated from New Haven High School in 1955. Tom married Mary Dryer in 1961. Tom spent many years at two family businesses. He operated LeRoy’s Auto Parts with his Dad and brother Bob. Later Tom and Mary were long time owners of Walker’s Landing on Harsens Island before enjoying their retirement in Las Vegas. Visitation October 21 from 2:30 pm to 8:00 pm at Gendernalik Funeral home. Mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church (Marine City) October 22 at 11:00 am with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Tom's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. The family would like to thank the second floor south intensive care and 5th floor care teams at McLaren Macomb hospital. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 22, 2019