Thomas Alexander Kircus
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Alexander Kircus, 57, went to be with our Lord on the evening of May 14, 2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Tom was born in Mount Clemens on February 5, 1963. He grew up in Sterling Heights and graduated from East Detroit in 1986. Tom then moved to Macomb, where he began a career as a chef and working on computers. He enjoyed trips to Cedar Point and playing games online with his friends all over the country. Tom will be remembered for his kind, loving and generous personality. Thomas is survived by his mother, Louise Sierecki; his fiancé Debbie Allen; brothers Robert (Cheryl) Richardson (Nathan, Ron, Lindee, Ryan); Carl Kircus (Melissa, Christine).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved