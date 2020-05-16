Thomas Alexander Kircus, 57, went to be with our Lord on the evening of May 14, 2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Tom was born in Mount Clemens on February 5, 1963. He grew up in Sterling Heights and graduated from East Detroit in 1986. Tom then moved to Macomb, where he began a career as a chef and working on computers. He enjoyed trips to Cedar Point and playing games online with his friends all over the country. Tom will be remembered for his kind, loving and generous personality. Thomas is survived by his mother, Louise Sierecki; his fiancé Debbie Allen; brothers Robert (Cheryl) Richardson (Nathan, Ron, Lindee, Ryan); Carl Kircus (Melissa, Christine).



