Thomas (Tom) Charles Schweigel, age 83. Born April 11, 1936 to the late John and Ardalena Schweigel. He passed away on April 10, 2020 in Kalkaska, Michigan, the day before his 84th birthday. He was predeceased by his first wife of 44 years, Helen (Dudal) Schweigel, and his second wife of 17 years, Sylvia (Ebaugh) Schweigel, sister Rosemary Voss and brothers John Schweigel and Gerald Schweigel. He was the loving father of Linda Muehl (Keith), Barbara Ryan (Christopher), Sandra Morris (Roger), and Step-Father of John Ebaugh (Kyle), Julie Whitmore (Steven), Karen Ciambelli (Joseph), Kenneth Ebaugh (Sarah), and Teri Rayner (Jeffrey). He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He will be laid to rest with his late wife, Helen, at Christian Memorial Cultural Center in Rochester, Michigan. A private family memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 22, 2020
