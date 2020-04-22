|
|
Thomas Emil Waelchli, age 65, passed away suddenly on April 20, 2020. Tom was born June 04, 1954 to the late Harry and Wanda Waelchli. Beloved Husband of Wendy for 42 years. Dedicated Father of J.Thomas (Janessa), Natalie, and Erica. Loving Grandfather of Annabelle and Riggins; Brother to seven siblings, and loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Born in Detroit, MI, and raised in St. Clair Shores, Tom was a 1972 graduate of Lake Shore High School.Tom lived his life immersed in his number one passion: Baseball. His love for the game took him around the world to coach, play, and mentor. It gave him small coaching roles in various movies and formed relationships with people of all ages who enjoyed the game as much as he did. A Celebration of Life Memorial Ceremony will be held at a later date. Share Memories at vanfuneral.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 26, 2020