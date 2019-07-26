|
SCHIPPERT, Thomas H. age 76, July 20, 2019 Beloved husband of Michaeleen for 57 years. Dearest father of Thomas M., Aaron (Valerie), Gabrielle Gagnon and Rebecca (Mike) DeLorenzo. Proud grandfather of Thomas, Savannah, Michaela, Derrick (Jess), Michael (Darci), Aaron, Lauren, Paul, Madelyn, Jason, Dominic, Samuel, Sage and River. Dear great grandfather of Abigail, Lane, Maeve, Adam, Malene and Rosemary. Dear brother of Marilyn Parr and Betty Lou (Pat) VanYorx. Donations to ALS of Michigan are appreciated. A Memorial Service will take place Saturday, August 3rd -11:00am at Shephered's Gate Church 12400 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Township - friends may gather at 10:00am. Arrangments entrusted to Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township)
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 28, 2019