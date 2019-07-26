The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
586-677-4000
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shepherd's Gate Lutheran Church
12400 23 Mile Rd.
Shelby Township, MI
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Shepherd's Gate Lutheran Church
12400 23 Mile Rd.
Shelby Township, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Schippert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas H. Schippert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas H. Schippert Obituary
SCHIPPERT, Thomas H. age 76, July 20, 2019 Beloved husband of Michaeleen for 57 years. Dearest father of Thomas M., Aaron (Valerie), Gabrielle Gagnon and Rebecca (Mike) DeLorenzo. Proud grandfather of Thomas, Savannah, Michaela, Derrick (Jess), Michael (Darci), Aaron, Lauren, Paul, Madelyn, Jason, Dominic, Samuel, Sage and River. Dear great grandfather of Abigail, Lane, Maeve, Adam, Malene and Rosemary. Dear brother of Marilyn Parr and Betty Lou (Pat) VanYorx. Donations to ALS of Michigan are appreciated. A Memorial Service will take place Saturday, August 3rd -11:00am at Shephered's Gate Church 12400 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Township - friends may gather at 10:00am. Arrangments entrusted to Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township)
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Download Now