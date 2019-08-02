|
Hoopes, Thomas (Bud), passed away peacefully in his St. Clair Shores home on August 1st, 2019, at the age of 88. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and community for his kind heart and overtly generous nature. Bud was a Chrysler UAW retiree and Korean War Veteran, but nothing brought him greater joy than his family. He is survived by his 3 children and their spouses Tom (Kelly), Kim Paul (Pat), and Keith (Anne); his grandchildren Dayna, Tyler (Amy), Chad Paul, Samantha Paul, Mackenzie, and Brady; and his niece and nephew Steve Lundberg (Randy Peters) and Gayle Conway (Jim); and brother-in-law, George Elkins. He was preceded in death by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Hoopes, his sister Gernith Lundberg (Bill), and his loving wife of over 50 years Georgiann [Jo]. Visitation will be Sunday, August 4th, 2019, at Kaul Funeral Home in St. Clair Shores between the hours of 3:00-8:00 pm. Funeral services will follow on Monday, August 5th, 2019, at 10:00 am at the same location. The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to a charity that was very close to Bud’s heart, the .
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 4, 2019