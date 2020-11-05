1/1
Thomas J. Fox
Thomas J. Fox of Sun City, AZ died unexpectedly on November 1, 2020 at the age of 65. He is survived by his daughter Lauren Fox of Gilbert AZ. Loving brothers John of San Francisco, CA, Gerald (Karen) of Clinton Twp., MI, and Alan of Sterling Heights, MI; sisters Kathleen Malloch of Glendale AZ, Mary (Christopher) Goike of Macomb MI, Virginia (Joseph) Zatina of Phoenix, AZ, and Laura (Randy) Gohl of St. Clair, MI. He is also survived by an aunt, Mary Piontek of St. Clair Shores, MI, many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Tom was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Jean Fox, brother Brian (Jennifer), and brother-in-law Bryan Malloch. Tom was born and raised in Mt. Clemens, MI. He moved to Arizona in the late 1980’s where he worked as a painter. He had an amazing ability to fix things. Tom loved woodworking and made many items including furniture, cabinets, and even jewelry boxes. Tom will be remembered for his optimistic outlook on life. Private family services will be planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. https://donations.diabetes.org/site/Donation2?df_id=18806&18806.donation=form1

Published in The Macomb Daily from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
