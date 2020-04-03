|
Lippert, Thomas Lee, age 75, of Warren, died March 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Beverly. Dear brother of Craig (Cynthia) Lippert, Jeanette (Richard) Burch, and the late Carmelta (the late Lawrence) Warden. Loving uncle of Brandon and Melissa Lippert, Steve and Beth Burch, and Jerry and Jodee Warden. Cherished cousin of Kathy and Bob Gingrick, Robert Sucharski, Mike (Barbara) Sucharski, Thomas (Janice) Sucharski, and Larry (Kim) Sucharski. He is also survived by many great nieces and nephews. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 5, 2020