Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Thomas's life story with friends and family

Share Thomas's life story with friends and family

Thomas OdorcichNovember 14, 2020. He was born October 8, 1940. Survived by wife Debbie (Pike) daughter Jennifer Sheftic; son Thomas. Retired from Ford Sterling Plant. You might have met Tom on a golf course or Pickleball court.Full obituary at



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store