Thomas Robert Antonucci passed away October 26th 2019 in Mt. Clemens Michigan where he had lived for a relatively short period of time. Tom was born December 18th 1965, in Germany. He was raised by his Mother Katherine Lambert and Step-Father Ron Antonucci in several different locations including Rockville Maryland, Athens Ohio, Cuyahoga Falls Ohio and Akron Ohio. He attended North High school in Akron where he focused on their culinary program. Tom was an extremely hard worker and was employed in the food industry for most of his life. He moved from Ohio to Cape Cod Mass. where he lived for several years, marrying and having three children. He also worked and lived with his wife and children in Lyndonville VT. Tom had a huge heart and was always willing to help those around him. He loved to be busy and would often work the entire day at whatever chores he could find. He had a tremendous sense of humour and an infectious laugh that will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Tom was an enthusiastic football fan who liked the Cleveland Browns and passionately loved the New England Patriots. In his final years Tom had moved to the Mt. Clemens area where he worked briefly at several different jobs and lived with his sister Paula. Tom is survived and missed dearly by his ex-wife Madelene Antonucci, his children Thomas, Noah and Emily Antonucci, his sisters Paula Friscioni and Megyen Green, his brother Dominic Antonucci, his aunts Roberta Daniels and Clareann Phipps, his Step-brother Ward Mitzel and Step-sister Sarah Ettelman, Step-fathers Ron Antonucci and David Mitzel and Brother-in-law Zeno Friscioni. Arrangements for memorial services are pending.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 6, 2019