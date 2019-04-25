|
Thomas "Wayne" Stewart, age 80, died peacefully at home on April 24, 2019 after a valiant three year battle with cancer and heart disease. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Judith, his daughters, Jill Bookout (Jamie) and Julie Silverstone (Tom Adams) and his grandchildren, Erin, Molly, Ryan, Jackie and Eric, his sister, Barbara Bryant (Bill) and son-in-law, Michael Silverstone. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Clara Stewart. Wayne was born on February 17, 1939, in Detroit, Michigan. He graduated from Utica High School, earned his bachelor degree from University of Colorado, and was awarded his Juris Doctor from University of Detroit School of Law. He successfully built and ran his own law firm in Macomb County for over 50 years. Wayne was a man of dignity, integrity and strong convictions who lived his life with a wonderful sense of humor. Above all, he valued his family, his friends and his community. Athletics was always an important part of Wayne's life, both as a player and a fan. From his Utica High School days as a football, basketball and baseball player, he later continued his love of athletics by becoming a long distance runner with the Boston Marathon being a highlight accomplishment. He also loved to be with his buddies playing golf, talking golf, watching golf. Wayne also followed and often attended high school and college (especially Michigan State) basketball and football teams and events. Wayne was a wonderful loving father and a most exceptional grandfather. He always was involved in his grandkids' lives showing them his silly, fun-loving nature. He was always there for all their school and sports activities. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at Wm. Sullivan Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road (3 blks east of Van Dyke), Utica, Michigan. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, beginning at 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Wayne's family suggests remembrances could be made in the following manner: 1) Contributions to Utica High School Athletic Boosters, c/o Utica High School, 47255 Shelby Road, Shelby Township, Michigan 48317; (2) Contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - st.jude.org; and (3) Vote Republican.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 28, 2019