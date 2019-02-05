|
Age 74, of Harrison Township passed away suddenly Feb. 3, 2019 surrounded by his family. Tom was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Darlene; daughters, Mary Guevara (Dr. Tristan) of Grosse Pointe, MI, and Dawn Robershaw (Brian) of Frisco, TX; also survived by his grandchildren Abigail, Tristan and Sofia Guevara and Marissa and Jay Robershaw. He retired from Chrysler Engineering in Auburn Hills in 1996. Tom enjoyed his family, traveling and bowling. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was co-founder of Mary’s and Dawn’s Assisted Living Centers for Seniors. Tom also was a member of the American Polish Century Club. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 9 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 2 Union Street in Mount Clemens. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 7, 2019