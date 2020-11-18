1/1
Timothy and Cheryl Phaneuf
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy and Cheryl Phaneuf passed away on November 11, 2020, both at the age of 71. Loving parents of Lisa (Dave) Neirinck, Jennifer (Jay) Weir, and Aimee (Mike) Mollema. Cherished grandparents of Jerry McCarver, Joshua and Sara Weir, and Gabby and Brody Mollema. Treasured great-grandparents of Tommy McCarver. Tim was the dear brother to Patricia Husted, Cathy Yeager, and the late Tom. Cheryl was the dear sister of Cathy Ciner and Calvin Friedt. Visitation Saturday, November 21, 11-2 pm at A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236. Services are private. Donations may be made to Gleaners Community Food Bank, Wounded Warrior Project, or St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Eastpointe.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by macombdaily.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved