Timothy and Cheryl Phaneuf passed away on November 11, 2020, both at the age of 71. Loving parents of Lisa (Dave) Neirinck, Jennifer (Jay) Weir, and Aimee (Mike) Mollema. Cherished grandparents of Jerry McCarver, Joshua and Sara Weir, and Gabby and Brody Mollema. Treasured great-grandparents of Tommy McCarver. Tim was the dear brother to Patricia Husted, Cathy Yeager, and the late Tom. Cheryl was the dear sister of Cathy Ciner and Calvin Friedt. Visitation Saturday, November 21, 11-2 pm at A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236. Services are private. Donations may be made to Gleaners Community Food Bank, Wounded Warrior Project
, or St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Eastpointe.