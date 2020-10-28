1/1
Tina Saydak
age 90, died October 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ronald; loving mother of Raymond, Karen, Susan and Linda (Ronald II); adored grandmother of eight; cherished great-grandmother of twelve; dear sister of five. The Funeral mass is October 31st at 10 a.m. with 9:30 a.m. instate at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 18201 23 Mile Road, Macomb. Committal Service 11:45 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Roseville. Please note that the church will be enforcing social distancing and wearing a mask. Due to the current situation with health and safety concerns, please do not send flowers per the family’s request. All donations can be made to Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

Published in The Macomb Daily from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
