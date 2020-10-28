Tina Saydak

age 90, died October 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ronald; loving mother of Raymond, Karen, Susan and Linda (Ronald II); adored grandmother of eight; cherished great-grandmother of twelve; dear sister of five. The Funeral mass is October 31st at 10 a.m. with 9:30 a.m. instate at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 18201 23 Mile Road, Macomb. Committal Service 11:45 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Roseville. Please note that the church will be enforcing social distancing and wearing a mask. Due to the current situation with health and safety concerns, please do not send flowers per the family’s request. All donations can be made to Capuchin Soup Kitchen.



