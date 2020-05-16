of Warren, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at the age of 78. He was born July 21, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Vincent and Frances Rudnik. Dearest brother of Barbara (the late Thomas) Jozefowicz, Bill Rudnik, and Fran (Walter) Ahel. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Tom honorably and faithfully served his country as a member of The United States Army. Visitation Wednesday 1-4 p.m. at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (West of Hoover) Warren. Please note there may only be 10 people in the building at one time, so you may be asked to wait to enter and a mask or face covering is required. Tom will lie instate Thursday 9:30 a.m. until a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at Assumption Grotto Church, 13770 Gratiot Avenue (North of McNichols) Detroit. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from May 16 to May 17, 2020.