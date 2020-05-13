Tony Scarcelli
Tony Scarcelli, age 93 of Warren passed away on May 12, 2020. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 6, 1927 to the late Catarina and Tony Scarcelli. Tony is survived by his wife of 64 years, Theresa and their children Lynn (the late Steve) Terenzi, Tony (Melisa), Jim and Terry (Jeff) Deason. Proud grandfather “Papa” of Angela, Jeffrey (Danya), Avery, Anthony, Aaron (Tiffany) and Rachel and great grandfather of Luca.Tony proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Upon fulfilling his military obligations, he came home to Detroit where he worked at Burroughs where he met his soul mate Theresa. They resided in Warren, Michigan most of their lives where they raised their children. He always exhibited a strong work ethic where he was employed by the City of Warren for many years before retirement. Tony had a few hobbies he really enjoyed in his life, bowling, watching movies, traveling, eating ice cream and going to football games. His most cherished time was spent with family and friends. He will be forever missed and remembered as a person who had a great sense of humor and as a loving, dedicated family man. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit

Published in The Macomb Daily from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
