November 23, 2020. Age 84. Beloved wife of Harry for 64 years. Loving mother of Peter (Olga), Irene (Chris) Adamini, and George (Wendy). Proud and adored grandmother of Leah (Matt), Harry, Andrew, Frank, Paige, Alexandra, and Jacob. Funeral Friday for immediate family, at St. John Greek Orthodox Church, 11455 Metro Pkwy, Sterling Heights, MI 48312. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Greek Orthodox Church. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com