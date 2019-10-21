|
DiBartolomeo,Umberto V., (Burt) age 87 of Kiel, WI, formerly Clinton Township, MI, passed away peacefully. Burt was born on August 23, 1932 to the late Adrianna (nee Ortolani) and Sabatino DiBartolomeo. Burt joined the US Army 8th Regiment APO 39 during the Korean War in 1954 and honorably discharged in 1956. Burt spent his work career selling furniture. Burt married Andre Janette Gardiner on March 25, 1995. Burt is survived by his wife, his two children, 4 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. He is further survived by his sisters-in-law, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and step son. He was preceded in death by his son Paul. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Kiel, WI at 10:30AM on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Burial will take place in the Kiel Hillside Cemetery. A memorial service will take place in Michigan at a later date and place to be announced. Memorial donations in memory of Burt may be made to your local Kiwanis International Service Club. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 22, 2019