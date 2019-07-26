|
|
Grimes, Ursula M., age 94 of Harrison Township, Michigan passed away peacefully Thursday morning. She was born on June 14, 1925 in Detroit Michigan, a daughter of the late James and Anna Dowling. On April 19, 1947 Ursula was united in marriage with Bruce Grimes in St Philip Neri Catholic Church in Detroit. Ursula retired as a teachers aide from East Detroit Public Schools. She was a member of St Peter Catholic Church in Mount Clemens. She enjoyed boating and swimming. Ursula was a proud member of Rosie’s Riveters during World War II. Ursula was predeceased by Bruce F Grimes, her husband of 66 years. She is survived by her children James (Maryan), Barbara, Bruce and John (Rita); grandchildren, Leslie Phelan (Peter), James (Courtney), John, Elizabeth Thompson (Colin) and Kristen; great grandchildren, Brady and Lila Grimes, Alexander and Elise Thompson. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, August 17,2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St Peter Catholic Church, Market Street, Mt. Clemens with Reverend Father Michael N. Cooney officiating. A Celebration of Life will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 29, 2019